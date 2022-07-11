SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,308,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $43.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

