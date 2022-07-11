Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €69.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €69.00 ($71.88) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($69.79) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.79) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($66.98) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($72.92) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

ETR G24 opened at €54.88 ($57.17) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.44. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €46.90 ($48.85) and a 12 month high of €73.36 ($76.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.27.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

