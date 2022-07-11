Scotiabank Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$57.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teck Resources to a hold rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price (down from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.35.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$35.76 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$57.50. The firm has a market cap of C$19.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

