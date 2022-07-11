Scotiabank Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$57.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teck Resources to a hold rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price (down from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.35.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$35.76 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$57.50. The firm has a market cap of C$19.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.