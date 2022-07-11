Scotiabank Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.51.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.74.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $991.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0701 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

