Scotiabank Increases MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$64.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.00.

MTY Food Group stock traded up C$1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$54.62. 44,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,038. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.53.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$126.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.852608 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

