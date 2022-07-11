Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 242.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,837 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 120,345 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.73. 2,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,081. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

