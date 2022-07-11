Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,640,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 57,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,849. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

