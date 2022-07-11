Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,779 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. TNF LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 66,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 29,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

SCHP opened at $55.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.