Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,551 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after buying an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,054,000 after purchasing an additional 852,614 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 607,116 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590,342 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.92. 16,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,646. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.