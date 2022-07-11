Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,114 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,592. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

