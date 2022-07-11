Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 1.3% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,205. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.