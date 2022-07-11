Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.88.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,881,761. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.13. The stock has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.