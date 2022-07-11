Schnieders Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 177,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 172,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.26. 120,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,237,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.