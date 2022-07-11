Schnieders Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,836,000 after buying an additional 1,888,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after buying an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,504,000 after buying an additional 237,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $50.89. 5,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

