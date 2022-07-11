Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 345 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in General Electric by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in General Electric by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.34. The company had a trading volume of 29,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,082. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.