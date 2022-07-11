Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,785,441,000 after acquiring an additional 560,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,616,574,000 after acquiring an additional 170,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $210.61. 7,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,392,305. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.18. The company has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.18.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

