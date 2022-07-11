Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 650 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $113.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,464. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.14.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

