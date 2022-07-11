Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,393.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 385,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 110,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,700,603. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

