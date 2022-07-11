Santhera Pharmaceuticals’ (SPHDF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 183.69% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPHDF remained flat at $$1.41 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $5.61.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes vamorolone, which is being developed as treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

