Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salzgitter’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SZGPY. Bank of America raised Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.46) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DZ Bank lowered Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Salzgitter from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.25) to €28.60 ($29.79) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.52.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

