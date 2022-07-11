Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 49925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.67 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26.

Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

