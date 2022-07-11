SafeCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,596.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000471 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $2.72 million and $1,596.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,791.61 or 0.99991111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00217076 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00257184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00111207 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00058630 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004361 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

