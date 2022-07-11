S.Finance (SFG) Price Tops $0.0658 on Exchanges

S.Finance (SFG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, S.Finance has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. S.Finance has a market cap of $5,587.30 and approximately $131,530.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

