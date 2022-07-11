Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KAL opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Kalera Public has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Kalera Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and Kuwait. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.

