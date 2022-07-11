Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KAL opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Kalera Public has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $13.30.
Kalera Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kalera Public (KAL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Kalera Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalera Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.