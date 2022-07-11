Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Lifted by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $75.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

