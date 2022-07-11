Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVID. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of AVID stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,759. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.24. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 42.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 422,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

