ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Up 4.2% This Week

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $954,421.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008926 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00216822 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

