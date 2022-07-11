Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Down 8.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) was down 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 15,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 660,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a current ratio of 15.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 192,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 95,664 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 507,588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

