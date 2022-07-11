Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Down 8.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) was down 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 15,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 660,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a current ratio of 15.68.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 192,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 95,664 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 507,588 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.