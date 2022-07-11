Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Roblox stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after buying an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 217.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $3,821,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 12.3% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

