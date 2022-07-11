Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

