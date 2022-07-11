Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.