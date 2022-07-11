Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Riskified to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Riskified to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.36.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. Riskified’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,649,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,819,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,670,000 after acquiring an additional 234,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

