Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,730 ($69.39) to GBX 5,420 ($65.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,853.40.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.88. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.