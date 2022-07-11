RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.80 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $27.80 million and $5.05 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00116785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033282 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

