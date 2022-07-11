RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $26.02.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. Equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,696 shares of company stock worth $318,576. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RGC Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

