RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Buys $61,600.00 in Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 537,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RF Industries alerts:

On Thursday, June 30th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 9,854 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. 3,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,293. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.