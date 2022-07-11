RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Buys $61,600.00 in Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 537,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 30th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 9,854 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. 3,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,293. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
