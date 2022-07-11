Revomon Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Revomon has a market cap of $1.60 million and $219,121.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00120716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017010 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

