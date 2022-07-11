Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $30.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVMD. Bank of America began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 48.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $23.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.67. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $34.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 773.42%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.