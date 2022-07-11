Reviewing Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) & NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL)

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) and NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and NEXGEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics 1.11% 2.99% 1.31% NEXGEL N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dynatronics and NEXGEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 NEXGEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dynatronics presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368.75%. NEXGEL has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.90%. Given Dynatronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than NEXGEL.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynatronics and NEXGEL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $47.80 million 0.24 $2.00 million $0.00 -64,000.00 NEXGEL $1.55 million 6.08 N/A N/A N/A

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL.

Summary

Dynatronics beats NEXGEL on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company provides therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. It also offers power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, and other related equipment. In addition, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubings, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, and hospitals, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About NEXGEL (Get Rating)

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

