Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/6/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2022 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2022 – Las Vegas Sands is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/20/2022 – Las Vegas Sands was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Shares of LVS traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 486,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.24.
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
