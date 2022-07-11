Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,327 shares.The stock last traded at $20.61 and had previously closed at $21.11.
RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
