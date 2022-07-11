REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wedbush

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RGNX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

RGNX traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,252. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.