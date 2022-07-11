Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of RRX opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.68 and its 200 day moving average is $143.53. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $843,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $333,305,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

