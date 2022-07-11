Redburn Partners Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Neutral

Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $111.79. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,103,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,183,000 after buying an additional 81,888 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

