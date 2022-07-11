Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY):

7/11/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $79.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was given a new $81.00 price target on by analysts at Societe Generale.

6/14/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Occidental Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $71.00 to $73.00.

5/12/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $58.00.

5/12/2022 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $71.00 to $73.00.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.96. The company had a trading volume of 342,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,768,936. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 8,174,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 171,569,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,940,737,003.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,475,385 shares of company stock worth $1,801,169,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

