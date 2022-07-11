Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $162,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,883. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.02. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $140.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

