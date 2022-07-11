Raymond James Trims First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Target Price to $25.00

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of First United stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $119.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.80. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. First United had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that First United will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First United by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First United by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First United by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in First United in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

