Raymond James Cuts United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target to $39.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.64 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $713,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 210.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in United Bankshares by 30.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

