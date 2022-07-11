Raymond James Cuts Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $46.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.44.

NYSE SRC opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $39,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after acquiring an additional 595,068 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 101.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,409,000 after acquiring an additional 485,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

