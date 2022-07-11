Raymond James Cuts Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $73.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.14.

ENV stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.45. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -186.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 87,469 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

