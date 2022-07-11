Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $20,296.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,607.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.64 or 0.05588349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00027250 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00249156 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.00622758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00072262 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00510317 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,398,859 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

